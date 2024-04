The Christian Motorcyclist Association, Castle Country Crusaders, is inviting all to take advantage of their annual silent auction. This year, it will take place on Saturday, April 20.

The auction will be in the Sutherlands parking lot in Price from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is said to feature a number of great items.

“Stop by and check it out,” the association shared. “See everyone there!”