DWR Issues Fishing Emergency Closure at Panguitch Lake Due to Public Safety Concerns

DWR Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to public safety concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued an emergency closure to fishing at Panguitch Lake on Wednesday, effective immediately.

DWR Director J. Shirley issued the emergency change to the Utah Fishing Guidebook after damage to the Panguitch Lake Dam that resulted in a crack on the upper portion of the dam. The fishing closure went into effect on Wednesday, April 10, and Panguitch Lake will remain closed to fishing until further notice.

“Public safety is a top priority for us, and we want to deter anglers and others from visiting the area at this time,” Shirley said.

The public can get updates on the situation and other important public safety information on the Garfield County website and on the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

All other rules established in the 2024 Utah Fishing Guidebook remain in effect.