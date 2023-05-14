Castle Dale City Days Schedule Announced

Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

By Julie Johansen

The Castle Dale City Council announced the schedule for Castle Dale City Days at its May meeting on Thursday evening. The schedule is coordinating with the Emery County Fair, which is happening at the same time.

The fun will begin on Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m. with children’s games, followed by the annual BBQ for $2 at 4 p.m. and the ATV rodeo at 6 p.m. These events will be at the arena park. On Wednesday, July 26, the Special Little Luau will be hosted by the city at the Emery County Aquatic Center at 4 p.m. The following day, Thursday, July 27, a kids’ rodeo will be held in the outdoor arena.

Other items on the agenda at the council meeting included requests for donations from Chase Huggard to help with tuition for Governor’s Honors Academy, the Emery High School graduation celebration and the Paranormal Fair. These requests were approved as well as a fee waiver granted for the use of the Blue Sage Arena for Jed Kofford Memorial Roping.

A public hearing was opened for discussion on the amendment to the Castle Dale City Land Use Code regarding abandoned vehicles on public property. There were no comments, so the hearing was closed and the amendment was approved. This code now states that no abandoned vehicle can be left on public property for longer than 24 hours.

The only bid for the city property between the Castle Dale building and Creative Floral was opened and awarded to the Emery Water Conservancy District. The bid for $55,000 met bid requirements. Bids for the new roof on the fire station were also reviewed and vote was taken to award the bid to the lowest bid from Jacobsens.

At the announcement of the city recorder’s intention to retire, it was decided to begin advertising for a replacement. A proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Emery County Fire Protection and the city fire departments was discussed. This MOU will be presented to the Emery County Fire District before any action is taken.

Castle Dale Zoning Administrator Kerry Lake is retiring, so Ted Allen, who is the interim zoning administrator, reported on the recent land use committee meeting. His report stated that two new business licenses were granted, one home business and a new restaurant and convenience store on the corner of Main and Center, formerly JR’s. Work on the zoning changes and updating the zoning map is almost completed by the council.