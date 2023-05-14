Open Championship is in Mont Harmon Archers’ Sights

With Mont Harmon Middle School’s (MHMS) archery team earning second place in the 2023 NASP Western Nationals Archery Tournament, the Carbon School Board recognized the archers during its meeting on Wednesday evening.

MHMS archery advisor Tom Lasslo was welcomed to the podium along with the archery team. Lasslo began recognizing the athletes that placed at state. MHMS had six boys place in the top ten, including Joe Christensen (second), Carter Jenson (third), Bracken Hanson (fourth), Spencer Pitcher (fifth), Carter Abbott (sixth) and Kortland Sinclair (10th).

For the girls, there were nine in the top ten, including Avyelle Davis (first), Madisen Donathan (second), Brynlee Tullis (third), Lexi Cowley (fourth), Ivy Blanton (fifth), Laycie Gregersen (sixth), Sarah Lasslo (seventh), Ashlyn Slaughter (eighth) and McKenzie Fredrickson (ninth).

During the national competition, which took place in the end of April, MHMS earned second place in both nationals and IBO 3D Challenge. Archers included Pitcher (fifth), Donathan (12th), Jantz Greenhalgh (15th), Savannah Lundgreen (16th) and Cowley (25th). To conclude the competition, Joel Seeley placed 13th in the Centershot Nationals Bullseye Championship.

Lasslo expressed that his athletes assembled a remarkable performance. The archers will now move on to the NASP Open Championship on June 8-10 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.