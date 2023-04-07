Castle Dale City Egg Hunt Continues to Grow

By Julie Johansen

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of people filled the grass areas of Cheddar Field for the annual Easter egg hunt hosted by Castle Dale City. This year, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union (EUCCU) joined with the city to sponsor the hunt.

The crowds were divided by age groups and assigned to the various areas for each group. Once the permission was given to begin to hunt, the 3,000 eggs were retrieved in just a couple of minutes. Castle Dale City Councilman Joel Dorsch, who chaired the event, commented, ”The fastest two minutes in all of sports.”

The plastic eggs were filled with candy while some eggs also had slips of paper that lucky children could turn in for larger prizes, such as scooters, skate boards or stuffed animals. There were also small pink pigs hidden among the eggs that could be returned to the EUCCU pink pig for prizes ranging from small bubble machines to hover boards and gift certificates.

This event seems to get bigger each year, even with the cold temperatures of 2023.