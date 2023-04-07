Orangeville City Appoints New Councilman

By Julie Johansen

On Tuesday evening, Orangeville City hosted a special city council meeting to appoint a new councilman due to a recent vacancy. Councilman Kirk McQuivey recently resigned from the council to fill a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Seven citizens of Orangeville applied for the advertised position.

During the meeting, the applicants were interviewed by the council and the field was narrowed to two hopefuls. After another vote by the council, Shaun Bell was chosen as the new councilman for the city.

Bell, a lifetime resident of Orangeville, recently retired from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for several years. He and wife Kris have raised their family in Orangeville and have served the city and Emery County for many years.

Bell will be sworn in at the Orangeville City Council meeting on Thursday, April 13 7 p.m.