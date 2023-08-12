Castle Dale City Fulfills Requests from Citizens

By Julie Johansen

Shaley Walker and Amy Sorensen reported on their Girls State experiences at the Castle Dale City Council meeting on Thursday evening. They also thanked the city for its monetary contribution that helped pay for their tuition.

Julie Janus requested a donation from Castle Dale City for Joe’s Valley Fest, which will be Oct. 5-8. This donation would be in the wavier of any fees for using the city’s facilities.

Betty Moore also asked the city for a donation to Castle Country Fuller Center for Housing. This program is picking up where Habitat for Humanity left off and is aimed to assist eligible residents with various home improvement projects. A $250 donation was approved by the council.

Representative Christine Watkins informed the council about her new assignment with the local Association of Governments. She will be available to help municipalities with financing through grants for needs in rural Utah. She announced she will be working with 19 different cities in four counties. Although Watkins will be continuing her position in the state legislature. she wants to be available to the municipalities in the area.

A list of Castle Valley Special Service projects for 2024 in Castle Dale was discussed. Seven items of road improvements, water works, drains, curb and gutter needs were ready for presentation to the district for consideration.

Castle Dale City Fire Chief Britni Moreno announced a Women’s Fire Day for training for female firefighters. This will be on Oct. 6-7 in Price. She was also happy to announce a $10,000 grant to help purchase needed equipment. She was grateful for the help in fireworks during the county fair and Castle Dale City Days.

All council members expressed appreciation for the many hours of preparation and work during Castle Dale City Days.