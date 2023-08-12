Emery Faces Tough Canyon View Team

ETV News Stock Photo

The Lady Spartans hosted a tough matchup against region foe Canyon View on Thursday. The Falcons were top competitors last year, ranking second in the RPI standings, but Emery was ready to play.

Canyon View notched two goals in the first half to take a 2-0 advantage into the break. Emery continued its attack, but the Falcons found the back of the net three more times to take the 5-0 win.

The Spartans (0-3, 0-1 Region 12) will have a quick turnaround as they host Delta (0-2, 0-1 Region 12) on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.