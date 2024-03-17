Castle Dale City Makes Reservations and Plans For Upcoming Celebrations

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City Council responded favorably to several requests for donations or fee waivers at their March meeting on Thursday, March 14. Castle Dale and Eastern Utah Community Credit Union‘s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 6 p.m. on Wed., March 27.

Suzanne Anderson, Historical Archives Director, requested a reservation for the City Park Pavilion to be used during Frontier Days which will be part of the Emery County Fair, July 25 and 26. The reservation was made and user fees were waived.

Dawnette Gordon of the Cowboy Memorial Rodeo Board, requested the use of the arena and other fairground park facilities for the Cowboy Memorial Rodeo also part of the fair on July 26 and 27. The fees were waived and reservations made by the council. She also presented a $2,000 check to the City, $1,000 from High School Rodeo and $1,000 from the Cowboy Memorial Rodeo.

Kage Van Wagoner, senior at Emery High, was seeking a donation for their Graduation Party. The city approved a $250 donation. He also asked about a service project that their class could be involved with during the annual Senior Service Day near the end of school. Maintenance Supervisor Ignacio Arrien will use their help to prepare fairgrounds for the upcoming celebrations.

Castle Dale’s Girl State participants, Lily Sorenson and Natalie Pace, asked for help to meet Girls State Fees. Each girl was given $100.

Julie Janus and Adrianna Chimaras were seeking reservations for Joe’s Fest, coming the first weekend of October. Chimaras is organizing a Summer Camp Program prior to the festival and requested the city park as a morning gathering place for the months of June and July. Janus wanted reservations for the Fairground Park and surrounding area for the actual Joe’s Fest Celebration, planned for October 3 through 6. It was also noted that an estimated $117,000 was brought to the county during last year’s fest.

The council also approved an ATV Ride planned for the City’s Celebration during June. Definitive plans are being made and will be announced later.

Ratification for Fire House improvements, already in progress, was given by the council. Fire Chief Britni Moreno also announced that door hangers will be placed around the city hoping to recruit new fire department members. Mayor Danny Van Wagoner will now be serving on the EMS Board, as Kyle Larsen needed to be released. Larsen will remain as an EMT for Castle Dale, for which the Council expressed gratitude.