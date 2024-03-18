Price City Spotlights Helen Crandall of Farlaino’s Cafe

In February, Farlaino’s Cafe made the announcement that Helen Crandall had decided to retire in the beginning of March. As Farlaino’s has been a staple on Price City’s Main Street for many years, the city council wished to honor Crandall during their Wednesday evening meeting.

Crandall has been a part of the cafe’s team for 41 years, with the last 12 of those years seeing her as the owner and operator. Upon her retirement, Bill and Angela Hicks were named as the new owners.

Bill has over 20 plus years restaurant experience, as well as a culinary degree. He is credited as a master chef. Bill worked diligently with Crandall to learn the dishes she has mastered and that the community has come to love.

“We would like to take a moment to recognize the hard work and dedication of those who have contributed to the success of Farlaino’s over the years, particularly Helen Crandall,” the Hicks shared. “We appreciate the opportunity to keep this establishment a staple in the community for many more years to come.”

Mayor Mike Kourianos stated that Crandall put forth many years of service and a great deal of contribution to the community. With that said, the city wished to present her with a plaque of recognition for serving the community all the hot meals.

Crandall shared that she was nervous coming to the meeting, as she was tricked into believing that she was to attend for something regarding property taxes in order to keep the recognition a surprise.

On March 15, Farlaino’s Cafe announced that they would be closing for updates from March 18 to March 23 in order to bring an even better experience.

“We can’t wait to unveil our exciting new flavors on the 25th, alongside your favorite classics,” the cafe shared. “Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with a mix of familiar favorites and delicious new additions.”

The grand re-opening of Farlaino’s Cafe has been slated for Monday, March 25.