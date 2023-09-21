Castle Dale City’s New Walking/Biking Path

By Julie Johansen

Rocky Mountain Power presented Castle Dale City a grant in the amount of $10,000 to help finish the city’s bike and walking path along Ghost Road.

This project began in 2021 when three grants were applied for, including a Community Development Block Grant, the Utah Outdoor Grant and the Swell Grant from the travel bureau in Emery County. The Community Development Block Grant amount was $100,000, the Utah Outdoor Grant was $20,000 and the Swell Grant was $12,500.

At this time, an environmental clearance was required because of the wetlands in the area. The Army Corp of Engineers had to approve the project, which took 10 months to complete. During this time, the cost of the project doubled and Castle Dale was not able to proceed.

In 2022, two more grants were applied for and received, including one from the Eccles Foundation in the amount of $25,000 and a Rocky Mountain grant for $10,000. Castle Dale City also sold some vacant ground in the amount of $55,000.

With these fundings in place, the bike/walking path is now finished and ready for citizens to use.