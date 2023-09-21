Lady Dinos Record Back-to-Back Sweeps

Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

After sweeping rival Emery in Price last week, the Lady Dinos were looking to ride that momentum into Tuesday’s matchup against North Sanpete. Carbon’s home court proved fruitful once again as the team got its second straight sweep.

The teams traded points in the first set, but the Lady Dinos eventually pulled away to win 25-20. Carbon made easy work of the second set, taking the 25-14 victory.

Knowing it was do or die, the Lady Hawks fought back in the third set. It was not enough in the end, however, as the Lady Dinos shut the door, 25-22, to take the 3-0 win.

Carbon (11-2, 6-1 Region 12) will host yet again on Tuesday as Juab (7-11, 0-7 Region 12) comes to town. The region action will get underway at 6:30 p.m.