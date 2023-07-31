Castle Dale Days Kickoff Fair Week

By Julie Johansen

When the Emery County Fair was cancelled for a couple of years, Castle Dale City moved its celebration from June to August. So, when the fair was scheduled again this year, Castle Dale City’s activities were held in conjunction with the fair.

Castle Dale City Days started Emery County Fair Week on Saturday, July 22, with kids’ games, including bounce houses. The annual $2 BBQ began at 4 p.m. to be finished before the ATV Rodeo at 6 p.m.

The next Castle Dale City sponsored activity was the Special Needs Luau at the Emery County Aquatic Center on Wednesday, July 26. Anyone with special needs and their families were served a pork sandwich with all the trimmings. Free swim and activities were also available for the crowd. Tickets were handed out to the participants and drawings were held each hour for prizes donated by local merchants.

On Thursday, July 27, a kids’ rodeo began at 5 p.m. Chicken and pig chases as well as stick horse races were divided for several age groups. Free snow cones and popcorn were available for participants.

Following the Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo, the fireworks were displayed by the Castle Dale City Fire Department, concluding Castle Dale Days and fair week.