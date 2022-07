Our Cougar Crew for the week of May 2nd – May 6th show that ‘You Can Count on Me’ by being POLITE. Way to go!

Pictured: Peyton Oman, Drayson Snow, Angel Nunez, Austin Leonard, Archer Powell, Cannon Daley, Aurora Jones, Jett Jeffs, Melanie Jensen, Rylund Nelson, Emiyeah Eggleston