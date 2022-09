Our Cougar Crew for the week of September 12th – September 16th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being GIVING. Way to go!

Pictured: Sakari Sharp, Sawyer Asher, Daxton Snow, Hallee Hurdsman, Drayden Christman, Peyton Bigman, Drayson Snow, Taizlee Thompson, Belle Lemere