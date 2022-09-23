Eagles Stomp Spartans

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

The 17th ranked USU Eastern men’s soccer team came out strong and finished a dominant game against Colorado Northwestern with a 5-1 score line.

The Eagles struggled to open the scoring, but finally broke through after about 17 minutes. A corner was taken and flicked on by Christian Marciscano and scored by Colby Lee . William Mugisha subbed on with 10 minutes left in the half and scored two goals off assists from Ramon Nunez . The Spartans then scored on the stroke of halftime to make it 3-1 at the half.

After halftime, it was the same dominant display as the first half. Jonah Garcia and Colby Lee scored to round off the scoring. The Eagles ended with 28 shots (20 on target) while the Spartans had four shots (three on target).

The Eagles will compete in series of home contests, first against Community Christian College on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 24, they welcome the College of Southern Nevada to town with game time beginning at 1:30 p.m.