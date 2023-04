Our Cougar Crew for the week of March 20th – March 24th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being RESPECTFUL.

Way to go!

Pictured: Jaelee Jensen, Javan Merrell, Reese Cosby, JD Labrum, Lexi Daley, AJ Brown, Jaxton Oman, Grecia Ewell, Jaxon Bohn