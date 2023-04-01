Stephen Mark VanderHoeven, 61, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, passed away March 28, 2023 after a long illness. He was born March 30, 1961 in Ogden, Utah to Ludy VanderHoeven and Toontje Versteeg VanderHoeven. While growing up, he lived in many countries across the world ,including England, Turkey, Indonesia, Laos and Thailand.

His family moved to Alpine, Utah in 1975, where he met his future wife, Marti. After Steve graduated from American Fork High School in 1979, he and his family moved to Auburn, Washington. From there, he departed to the Netherlands to serve as a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He completed his mission in 1982.

Steve married Marti Lynne Anderson on November 30, 1982 in the Jordan River Temple in South Jordan, Utah. Together, they raised three children and have seven grandchildren. He was a loving, attentive father and grandfather.

Steve owned a package delivery business through FedEx Ground. He had routes in Sandy, Helper and Price, Utah. Over the years, he made many lifelong friends in the Price area, who were like family to him. He expressed many times his love for his “peeps” in Price.

He served in church callings. He taught Sunday School for many years to the 17-year-old and 14-year-old classes. He loved working in the Young Men’s organization. He had a gift for seeing goodness and potential in people that was often unnoticed by others.

Steve had a zest for life. He loved waterskiing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, boating and ATV riding with his family. His family is thankful for the many memories they have with him and for the stories of their grandpa they can share with their own children.

Steve’s ability to do the things he loved was severely limited in the last years of his life due to his health issues. He found joy in spending individualized, quality time with his children and grandchildren as much as he was able. The courage he showed at his death is inspiring to his family.

Steve wished to express special thanks to his caregivers at American Fork Hospital, particularly the ICU staff. He also expressed his deep appreciation to Dr. Von Welch for his compassion and care.

Steve is survived by his wife, Marti Anderson VanderHoeven, children Stephen (Megan) VanderHoeven, Victoria (Duane) Keetch, Allie (Andrew) Bair and his beloved grandchildren: Lily, Amy, Stephen, Dylan, Miles, Gwendolyn and Holland. He was preceded in death by his mother, Toontje VanderHoeven, and by his brother, David VanderHoeven.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Heritage Hills Chapel, 890 N. Heritage Hills Drive, Alpine, Utah. A viewing will be held at the chapel one hour prior to services at 9:30 – 10:30 am.