Our Cougar Crew for the week of May 1st – May 5th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being CREATIVE. Way to go!

Pictured: Paisley Jenkins, Joseph Erickson, Zac Brown, Annabelle Jewkes, Auna-Love Williams, Emiyeah Eggleston, Joshua Erickson, RaeLee Halstead, Kyla Scow