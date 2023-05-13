State Run Comes to an End for Lady Dinos

Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

The #4 Lady Dinos continued their 3A State Softball Tournament run on Friday morning in the quarterfinals. The first matchup on Friday was against #1 Grantsville.

The Cowboys were the first to get on the board when they plated a run in the second inning. Grantsville added two more in the third inning to take the 3-0 lead.

Carbon answered back with three runs of its own in the fourth to tie things up, 3-3. However, Grantsville proved its top standing as the team held on, scoring another run in the fifth to take the narrow 4-3 win.

Haven Byerly took the loss on the rubber for the Dinos. She pitched four and 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and four runs. Makayla Scovill pitched one and 1/3 innings in relief.

Adri Abeyta recorded two RBIs in the loss while Kylan Sorenson added one. Scovill, Abeyta, Sorenson and Byerly each managed a hit in the game.

With its first loss in the tournament, Carbon dropped into the loser’s bracket to face #5 Providence Hall on Thursday afternoon. The Dinos did not hang their heads and came back with a vengeance. Carbon plated seven runs in the opening frame to take the early 7-0 lead.

The Lady Dinos continued their dominance, adding another run in the second and two in fourth. While Carbon allowed Providence Hall to score three runs in the fourth, the team capped off the game with a three-run inning in the sixth to win 13-3.

Scovill pitched the Dinos to victory as she went six innings, allowing three runs on 10 hits while striking out three and walking one. She also contributed at the plate with a home run in the sixth inning to go along with two RBIs.

Byerly also went yard in the first inning as she recorded one RBI. Gabrielle Vasquez had herself a game with a long ball in the sixth inning to go with four RBIs. Sandoval and Taylor Secor contributed as well with two RBIs.

The win took the Dinos to their third game of the day, this time against #12 Manti. Carbon began to show signs of the grueling day as the team allowed six runs in the opening frame.

The Templars added another run in the second to take the early 7-0 lead. Carbon finally answered back with two runs in the second to trail 7-2. The teams continued to trade runs, but Manti maintained the lead. The Templars were up 8-4 after the third and 11-7 after the fourth.

The Dinos fought hard for a comeback, adding one run in the each of the final three innings, but it was not enough as Manti pulled off the 12-10 upset and knocked the Dinos from the tournament.

Byerly took the loss for Carbon on the mound. Vasquez led the offense with three hits in five at bats. She finished the day with three RBIs while Sandoval and Sorenson added two apiece.

The Dinos had an impressive season, finishing 18-7 overall to go along with a perfect 8-0 record in region play. The team also earned the Region 12 Championship.