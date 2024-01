Our Cougar Crew Scholars for the weeks of January 3rd – January 12th show that they can ‘Try Everything’ by being GOAL-ORIENTED.

Way to go!

Pictured: Gabriel Ariotti, Noah Manning, Joseph Erickson, Beckett Huntington, AnnaBelle Jeffs, Cayson Tischner, Graisyn Allen

Not Pictured: Mara Meyers