Our Cougar Crew Scholars for the week of April 15th – April 19th show that they can ‘Try Everything’ by being PERSEVERANT—willing to keep trying even when things are difficult.

Way to go!

Pictured: Noah Manning, Skyler Wilberg, Roxy Larsen, Charles Lawrence, Asher Halstead, Cannon Daley, Oakley Rollins, Kailee Glazier