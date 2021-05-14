Castle Dale Fire Department Hosts Youth HOPE Squad Organizational Meeting

By Julie Johansen

The Castle Dale Fire Department was host to a HOPE Squad registration and organizational meeting on Wednesday afternoon at the fire house in Castle Dale. The meeting was directed by Britni Moreno, Castle Dale Fire Chief.

Amanda McIntosh, Suicide Prevention Specialist with Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD), and Doug Moreno were there to assist with the instruction. Those in attendance were introduced to the core values and areas of focus related to the HOPE Squad. Activities are planned for the coming year and all youth are invited.

This HOPE Squad is for youth 12 to 18 years old and meetings will take place every week on Tuesday for three weeks and then every other week at 4 p.m. at the Castle Dale Fire House. Each youth participant will need a parent’s permission slip signed and returned to the squad leaders.