Local Athletes Compete in State Golf *Photo Gallery*

On May 12 and 13, the girls in region 12 golf met to finish out the year with the state competition at Mountain View.

Continuing a great year, Richfield ranked first across the board with a par three average of 13.5. Carbon High’s lone golfer, Savanna Rasmussen, scored 97 on the first day of competition.

Emery High School’s golfers were successful in placing seventh in the tournament and had a par three average of 16.8. The scoring average for EHS on the front was 176.

Spartan Angie Nielson finished with a cumulative 199 score, good for 28th place. Teammate Macie Nielson took 34th with a 204 cumulative score. Jannika Beagley and Kimberlyn Gilbert took 38th and 39th, respectively, with 220 scores.

“These girls were such a great group to coach,” shared Emery coach Tom Hansen. “I love them all.”