Castle Gate Cemetery Focus of Eagle Scout Project

Eagle Scout Derrick White held his Eagle Court of Honor on March 12, where he was awarded his BSA Eagle Scout rank in Troop 271, chartered by the American Legion Post 3 in Price). For his project, White created a reflection garden and erected a flag pole and plaque at the historic Castle Gate Cemetery.

To accomplish this, White spoke with Helper Middle School Principal Robert Bradley, as they were working on the school’s remodel, and asked if they would donate their flag pole. White also received help from A-1 Rental, who assisted in the auger and machinery necessary for digging the hole for the flag pole.

Wood was donated from Sutherlands while Howa’s assisted by donating the bags of concrete mix. The Eastern Utah Tourism and the History Association helped with lighting while Metal Works made the impressive plaque.

“Derrick wanted to thank all the local businesses who aided in donations, as he couldn’t have done it without them,” said Troop Leader Joey Bernard. “The local businesses are vital in the Eagle projects in our area and we really appreciate all that they do and for all their support.”

White had over 30 volunteers for the project, consisting of his family, scout troop and community members. In total, his project was 248 service hours and will be a marked difference for both the cemetery and those that visit it. Bernard stated that Troop 271 has helped care of the cemetery for several years now, making this project very impactful to White.

However, the project was not just significant for White. It was chosen as the Eagle Scout Project of the Year by the Crossroads of the West Council, which covers all of Utah and parts of neighboring states.

“This is a huge accomplishment and something he is very proud of,” said Bernard. “Derrick has been an active scout in Troop 271 for over seven years and, over that time, has become one of its leaders and helped grow the troop.”

White finished his Boy Scouting with 84 merit badges, over 30 awards and 350 personal service hours, 12 eagle palms, over 200 miles hiked and 125 nights camping. He would like to extend his appreciation to all the local businesses that donated time and funding toward the project, as well as his family, troop and the leaders.

The troop and Bernard wished to give White a big congratulations for his many accomplishments.