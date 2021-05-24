Castle Gate RV Park and Campground Receives TripAdvisor Award

Earlier this year, Castle Gate RV Park and Campground, located in Helper, was honored with the Campers Choice Award’s Best Camping of 2020 by Campendium.

Just a few short months later, Castle Gate RV Park and Campground has earned yet another award, this time from TripAdvisor. The RV park and campground has been chosen as one of the site’s Travelers’ Choice 2021 award recipients.

TripAdvisor explained that they give a Travelers’ Choice award to accommodations, restaurants and attractions that are able to consistently earn great reviews from travelers. The award is given to those that are ranked within the top 10 percent of properties on the website.

Castle Gate RV Park and Campground owner Tom Lund stated that they are honored to be recognized with the second major award, this time from TripAdvisor, which is an international platform with a presence in 48 markets and operates with 28 languages worldwide. The site features approximately 859 million reviews and opinions on approximately 8.6 million establishments, according to Lund.

“For Castle Gate RV Park in Helper to be awarded the Travelers’ Choice Award in just two years from opening is humbling to say the least. We are proud to have built a nice facility where people enjoy vacationing, but our staff is really what drives the great reviews,” Lund concluded.

The Castle Gate RV Park and Campground is located at 1020 Spring Glen Road in Helper. Those that want more information on the establishment may call (435) 472-CAMP.