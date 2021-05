Carbon County Jail Bookings May 17-23

NAME M D YR CHARGES RESIDENCE

TURNER, CLINT 5 17 2021 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (DV), WARRANT KENILWORTH

PETERSON, CHRISTINA 5 17 2021 WARRANT PRICE

TALLERICO, BRANDON 5 17 2021 RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, RECKLESS DRIVING, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF PRICE

MARX, DANIEL 5 18 2021 THREATS OF VIOLENCE, ASSAULT/THREAT OF VIOLENCE KNOWING PERSON IS A PEACE OFFICER Price

HOWELL, LEVI 5 18 2021 WARRANT PRICE

LEGG, DEON 5 18 2021 WARRANT X4 WEST JORDAN UT

MITCHELL, ASHLEY 5 18 2021 POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DABS, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA PRICE

LAWRENCE, SHAWN 5 18 2021 ASSAULT, ALCOHOL RESTRICTED DRIVER, COMMERCIAL OBSTRUCTION PRICE

MARVIDIKIS, JOSHUA 5 19 2021 COURT HOLD HELPER

SMITH, DONALD 5 19 2021 WARRANT, POSS METH, POSS PARAPHERNALIA PRICE

CONNER, SAMUEL 5 19 2021 WARRANT X2 PRICE

SAILORS, SHAWN 5 19 2021 WARRANT X2 PRICE

GUTIERREZ, RICHARD 5 19 2021 POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY RESTRICTED, POSSESSION W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA PRICE

FRIESON, DEANNE 5 19 2021 WARRANT X3, INTERFERENCE W/ARRESTING OFFICERS PRICE

HENDERSON, YVETTE 5 19 2021 COMMITMENT PRICE

MICKENZIE, BOWMAN 5 19 2021 72-HOUR HOLD AND X3 WARRANTS EAST CARBON

BOURKE, KLAYTON 5 19 2021 72-HOUR HOLD, RESTRICTED PERSON W/FIREARM, RESTRICTED PERSON/KNIFE, WARRANT EAST CARBON

ECHOLS, SEBASTIAN 5 20 2021 INTOXICATION PRICE

NISSEN, RONNY 5 20 2021 AGGRAVATED ARSON, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA HOMELESS

SUNTER, EMIL 5 22 2021 BURGLARY OF A DWELLING (DV), INTOXICATION HELPER

WARE, MCCOY 5 22 2021 WARRANT HELPER

STARZEL, JOHNNY 5 22 2021 DUI, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, SPEEDING, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE EAST CARBON

MACLEAN, ANDREW 5 22 2021 ALCOHOL RESTRICTED DRIVER, FAILURE TO INSTALL IGNITION INTERLOCK WELLINGTON

LOPEZ, RUBEN 5 23 2021 FAIL TO OPERATE WITHIN A SINGLE LANE, OPERATING VEHICLE WITHOUT INSURANCE, DUI, CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON UNDER THE INFLUENCE PRICE

BONUALES, HEATHER 5 23 2021 COMMITMENT PRICE

THOMAS, DUNCAN 5 23 2021 VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED NEVADA

TUCKER, EMMA 5 23 2021 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, WARRANT ELMO

OBERG, EMILY 5 23 2021 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, OBSTRUCTION CASTLE DALE