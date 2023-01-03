Castle Heights Hosts Annual Turkey Trot

Carbon School District Press Release

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Castle Heights Elementary Principal Wendy Fluckey and librarian Miss Kat took each grade on a “turkey trot” around the school. Traditionally, a turkey trot is a fun run or a footrace held each year for participants looking to burn calories before Thanksgiving meals.

This is an annual tradition for the Castle Heights students and Mrs. Fluckey and Miss Kat even dressed for the occasion. They took each grade one at a time for a run around the school. Some students were more enthusiastic about the event than others, but it was obvious that a good time was had by all.