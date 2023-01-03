OHV Education Course Now Required in Utah

The Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Outdoor Recreation is reminding the public that there is a new law in the state that requires all off-highway vehicle (OHV) operators to complete an education course before operating OHVs on public land.

The purpose of the course is to equip operators with awareness of Utah’s OHV laws and rules, increase rider safety, promote respectful, sustainable and on-trail OHV operation, as well as promote respect for communities that are affected by the operations of OHVs. This course is now required for every OHV operator.

Those that are aged 18 and older can take the free online course that can be completed in 15 to 30 minutes. This must be taken only once in a lifetime and there is a digital certificate that can be printed or saved for proof. Those that are under the age of 18 are required to take the existing, separate online Youth OHV Safety Course, which is $35, or take an approved in-person, hands-on skills course and exam.

The OHV Education Course is required for type I ATVs, type II UTVs or side-by-sides, type III OHVs, off-highway motorcycles (OHMs) and all street legal off-highway vehicles. OHVs may not be rented unless the operator has completed the course. Non-resident visitors must complete the course before operating in Utah or purchase a non-resident OHV permit.

Exemptions for this course are snowmobile operators, the implement of husbandry, a guided tour or a sanctioned OHV event. The course became available on Jan. 1 and the enforcement will begin on Feb. 1. The course can be taken here.