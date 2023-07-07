Castleview Hospital Designated as a Level 4 Trauma Center

Hospital undergoes rigorous evaluation and onsite survey to earn prestigious designation

Castleview Hospital announced on Thursday that the hospital has been granted designation as a Level IV Trauma Center by the Utah Department of Health (UDH), Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Preparedness. Castleview joins 20 other hospitals across the state with this specific designation.

To qualify for trauma accreditation, Castleview underwent an extensive evaluation for more than a year to demonstrate that the hospital has the resources immediately available to provide efficient surgical and medical intervention and follows trauma guidelines as outlined by the American College of Surgeons. In May 2023, the Utah Department of Health, the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers throughout Utah, conducted an on-site survey and granted accreditation effective May 30, 2023.

“We are so incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and dedication in earning this important accreditation,” said Lindsey Metelko, chief nursing officer at Castleview Hospital. “Our hospital is proud to call Castle Country home, and our communities should feel comforted to know they can count on our team and resources to deliver the highest quality care when our patients need it most.”

The UDH assigns Trauma Center designations ranging from Level I to Level IV based on the results of an application process and site visit. As a Level IV Trauma Center, Castleview provides enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department, while focusing on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center for those patients who require more comprehensive care.

“Being able to care for trauma patients elevates care for the area,” said Kara Nielsen, RN and trauma coordinator at Castleview. “The emergency room and trauma team are now better equipped to handle everything from car accident injuries to recreational traumas.”

ABOUT CASTLEVIEW HOSPITAL

For over 40 years, Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, an Urgent Care in Price and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times, and is a 5-star CMS rated hospital.