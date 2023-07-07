Frank Peczuh Elected to Printing Hall of Fame

Peczuh Printing Press Release

We are thrilled to announce that Frank Peczuh has been elected to the prestigious Printing Hall of Fame, representing the entire Peczuh family, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the field of printing. This remarkable honor highlights their significant impact on the industry and their exceptional leadership.

Throughout our history, Frank and the Peczuh family have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to community, excellence, innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of printing. Their dedication to advancing the industry has garnered widespread recognition and respect from their peers.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Frank has also been a mentor, advocate and inspiration to countless individuals not only in our industry, but throughout our community. They have generously shared their knowledge and expertise, fostering a culture of kindness, learning, and growth among their colleagues and protégés.

The Printing Hall of Fame induction is a testament to the lasting impact they have made, and we couldn’t be prouder of this well-deserved recognition. It serves as a reminder of their exceptional contributions and the mark they have left on our community and the printing world.

Please join us in congratulating Frank and the Peczuh family on this prestigious honor. Their induction into the Printing Hall of Fame is a true testament to their unparalleled achievements, dedication and commitment to excellence. We look forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with them and continuing to be inspired by their visionary leadership.