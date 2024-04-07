Castleview Hospital Named as a Top 20 Rural & Community Hospital

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital was recently named one of the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the country.

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has announced the 20 highest-ranked prospective payment system hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The hospitals are identified using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural PPS hospital performance. These hospitals will be recognized May 9 during NRHA’s Annual Rural Health Conference in New Orleans.

The determining factors for the top 20 rural and community hospitals are based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance.

“Being named a top 20 rural and community hospital is a direct result of the efforts and commitment our entire team delivers in serving our neighbors, friends and community,” says Greg Cook, chief executive officer at Castleview Hospital. “I’m proud to work with a team that continues to drive improvements in quality care and patient safety, and are directly advancing our mission of making communities healthier.”

About Castleview Hospital

For over 40 years Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah, an Urgent Care in Price, UT and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke & Trauma level 4 designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.

About NRHA

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research. NRHA’s membership consists of diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

About Chartis

Chartis is a comprehensive health care advisory firm dedicated to helping clients build a healthier world. We work across the health care continuum with more than 900 clients annually, including providers, payers, health services organizations, technology and retail companies, and investors. Through times of change, challenge, and opportunity, we advise the industry on how to navigate disruption, pursue growth, achieve financial sustainability, unleash technology, improve care models and operations, enhance clinical quality and safety, and advance health equity. The teams we convene bring deep industry expertise and industry leading innovation, enabling clients to achieve transformational results and create positive societal impact. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.