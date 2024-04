Sterling is the daughter of Rebekah and Christopher Hennes. She lives in Orangeville.

School Activities: Cross Country

Favorite Classes: Science, Language Arts

Hobbies/Interests: I am an actress, I read books, I like volleyball

Future Plans: I want to become a serious actress before I am out of high school. Go to school for acting, continue to be an actor for the rest of my life.

Other: I love books and acting is the love of my life. I am above a 12th grade reading level.