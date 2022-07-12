Castleview Hospital Publishes 2021 Community Benefit Report

Report outlines hospital’s continued impact on health and well-being of Castle Country

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital recently published its community benefit report for the 2021 calendar year. This yearly report outlines specific ways the hospital is positively contributing to Carbon and Emery counties and spotlights the various ways it is working to support the health and well-being of the community it calls home, an investment which has become increasingly essential in recent years.

“Our mission of Making Communities Healthier has always been a fundamental part of succeeding as a community leader in the area,” said Greg Cook, chief executive officer of Castleview Hospital. “Being part of LifePoint Health, a growing, diversified healthcare delivery network, allows us to continue to uphold our legacy of care and community leadership, and cultivate an environment where people choose to come for care. We accomplished this thanks in no small part to the hard work and dedication of our remarkable team of providers, employees and volunteers, and the support of those we serve.”

Castleview’s 2021 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, adding and expanding service lines, and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology. For example, in 2021, Castleview added one new emergency provider and made more than $1M in capital improvements, including an upgraded physio monitor and upgraded IV pumps.

Additionally, Castleview made a donation of more than $4.1M in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.

Castleview Hospital is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work. In 2021, the hospital distributed more than $27.9M in salaries, wages and benefits for its nearly 400 employees, and contributed more than $130,000 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.

This year’s annual report also showcases several examples of how Castleview is continually seeking ways to make a positive impact in the communities it serves, extending far beyond the physical walls of its facilities. Last year, the organization paid $2,540,009 in local and state taxes, displaying its commitment to fiscal responsibility in an effort to boost the area’s economic well-being. The hospital is also honored to continue its support of local activities and organizations that contributes to making the community healthier, including C.A.R.E. Coalition, Carbon Caring for Kids, Carbon County Food Bank, Carbon & Emery County Santa Express Drive Thru, Carbon and Emery county recreation programs, school district sporting programs/events, Children’s Justice Center, USU Eastern and more.

“We are proud to call this region our home and feel truly privileged to contribute to its well-being,” said Cook. “We are also incredibly grateful for and inspired by the support our communities have shown us in recent years. As we consider the future of Castleview, we are so excited to continue improving the way we serve our neighbors and communities.”

Castleview Hospital’s complete 2021 community benefit report is available here.

About Castleview Hospital

For over 40 years, Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, an Urgent Care in Price and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times, and is a 5-star CMS rated hospital.