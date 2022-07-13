NOTICE OF CONTRACTOR’S SETTLEMENT – County of Carbon – State of Utah

Notice is hereby given that on or after the 25th day of July, 2022, final settlement will be made by Carbon County, for and on account of the contract of said:

Broderick & Henderson, LLC

for the furnishing and installation of Improvements to the Carbon County Regional Airport, Schedule I-Construct SRE Building, AIP Project No. 3-49-0026-020-2021 and any person, co-partnership, association or corporation who has an unpaid lien against said Broderick & Henderson, LLC, for or on account of the furnishing of labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provision, provender or other supplies used or consumed by such Contractor or any of the subcontractors in or about the performance of said work, may at any time up to and including said time of final settlement on said 25th day of July, 2022, file a verified statement in the amount due and unpaid on account of such claim with Carbon County.

Failure on the part of the claimant to file such final statement will relieve said Owner from all and any liability for such claim.

Carbon County

State of Utah

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 13 and July 20, 2022.