Castleview Hospital Publishes 2023 Community Benefit Report

(Price, UT – April 12, 2024) – Castleview Hospital today published its community benefit report for the 2023 calendar year. This annual report outlines the various ways the hospital is working to support the health and economic vitality of Castle Country as part of its mission of making communities healthier®.

“As a leading healthcare provider in the area, Castleview Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care close to home, investing in our region’s overall well-being and making a positive impact on those we serve,” said Greg Cook, chief executive officer (CEO) of Castleview Hospital. “This year’s report highlights our continued efforts to provide compassionate care – both inside and outside our hospital walls.”

Castleview’s 2023 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, adding and expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology. For example, in 2023, Castleview added 68 total providers in cardiology, genetic testing, medication management, primary care, orthopedics, urgent care and telemedicine; and made more than $1.4 million in capital improvements, including a new ultrasound machine, a lap tower for surgery and a new X-Ray and X-Ray room.

Additionally, Castleview made a donation of nearly $6.7 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.

Castleview Hospital is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work. In 2023, the hospital distributed $30,578,734 in salaries, wages and benefits for its approximately 380 employees, while contributing more than $135,000 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.

Last year, the organization paid $3,099,730 in local and state taxes, while also continuing its support of local activities and organizations committed to serving the region, including Carbon & Emery High Schools, Utah State University – Eastern, Carbon & Emery Children’s Justice Center, C.A.R.E. Coalition, East Carbon Community Daze, Carbon & Emery Chamber of Commerce, Price City International Days, Southeast Utah Health Department, Helper City Events & Infrastructure and more.

“We are proud to call this community our home, and we feel incredibly grateful for the continued support of all those who entrust us with their care. Our success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees and volunteers, “said Cook. “As we look ahead to the future, we are so excited to continue improving the ways we serve our neighbors and communities.”

Castleview Hospital’s 2023 community benefit report is available here.

About Castleview Hospital

For over 40 years Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah, an Urgent Care in Price, UT and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke & Trauma Level 4 designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.