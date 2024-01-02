Castleview Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2024

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital is ringing in 2024 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing six pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches, Lily was born to Alyssa and Justin on Jan. 1 at 10:04 a.m.

“We are extremely grateful for the care we received while at Castleview,” said Alyssa. “The hospital staff was wonderful. We cannot thank them enough.”

Castleview Hospital’s Women’s Center is dedicated to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. The center offers a level two neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and free prenatal and breastfeeding classes to anyone in the community.

“We have an extraordinary team of clinical and support staff who are committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for mothers and their babies on New Year’s Day and year-round,” said Julie Sprague, RN and OB director at Castleview Hospital. “One of our greatest privileges is helping our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a healthy, positive and memorable way.”

Castleview Women’s Center is grateful to all the local businesses that generously donated a gift to the family in the New Year’s Baby gift basket. Thank you goes out to Southeast Utah Health Department, Groggs, Wingers, Price Theatre, Walmart and Dollar General.

Castleview Women’s Center is located at 300 North Hospital Drive in Price, UT. To learn more or to sign-up for one of our free prenatal or breastfeeding classes, please call (435) 636-4828 or visit https://www.castleviewhospital.net/mother-baby.

About Castleview Hospital

For over 40 years, Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, an Urgent Care in Price and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times, and is a 5-star CMS rated hospital.