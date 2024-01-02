Dino Wrestlers Participate in Braveheart Duals

The Dinos traveled to northern Ogden last week to compete in the Braveheart Duals against seven other wrestling teams. Elko would win the duals, followed by Preston and Logan. Carbon would finish in the sixth spot, winning duals against the hometown Ben Lomond, Bonneville and the Logan squad.

Eleke Lang worked hard, getting six wins and two losses as the team’s point leader for the event. He won three by pin and three by decision, wrestling eight matches all together in two days.

Gavin Fausett had a nice tournament, going 6-1 in a very tough 175-weight class. Fausett won two falls, two forfeits, one by decision and one major decision. Preston Martinez also represented his team well, going 5-2. He ended the tournament with four wins by fall and one decision.

The Dinos will wrestle in the Tournament of Champions next weekend, hosted in Vernal.