Castleview Presents Generous Donation to Helper

In December, Helper City was the recipient of a generous and sizable donation from Castleview Hospital. The donation came following a tour of the Rio Theatre with the hospital’s CEO Greg Cook, CFO Jay Noyes and Amanda Paiz. The theatre has been the focus of many upgrades in recent years.

Castleview donated $10,000 in order to assist with much-needed infrastructure improvements to the theatre. Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman shared that this donation will help the city and key partner West Coast Show Support in completing several unfinished work items, including basement structure, sound baffling and more.

“Without amazing local sponsors such as Castleview Hospital, the city would struggle to continue to showcase much-needed improvements throughout our community, and specifically in this case, the Rio Theatre,” said Mayor Peterman.

She continued by saying that the city deeply appreciates the support of Cook, Noyes and Paiz, as well as the rest of the hospital organization for their ongoing belief in the city and its efforts, which benefits the health and wellbeing of the community.

“This is a strategic partnership between our organizations and we are so very grateful for all Castleview Hospital does in helping us meet and even exceed our goals,” said Peterman.

The funds were presented to Mayor Peterman and a representative of the Rio Theatre in December by Cook and Noyes.