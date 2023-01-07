Emery County Man Sentenced Following Fatal Accident

An Emery County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in the death of local mother Carma Iturrio. Iturrio died following an auto-pedestrian accident in which Brock Braxton Lee Allred was driving drunk.

Allred, now 21, was arrested for negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, obstruction of justice, DUI, consumption by a minor and failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury.

The arrest occurred on May 22 after an Emery County Sheriff’s office deputy was paged to the area of 440 South Flat Road in Cleveland for a incident involving two pedestrians and a truck. There, the deputy discovered Iturrio and her husband had suffered serious injury after being struck by a vehicle.

Allred claimed that he took his eyes off the road briefly. When he looked back, he saw the couple and allegedly attempted to avoid hitting them, but ultimately struck the couple. His blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit at the time.

Then, in court proceedings on Oct. 5, Allred pled guilty to negligently operating a vehicle causing a death and obstruction of justice, both third-degree felonies, as well as underage drinking, a class B misdemeanor.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to up to five years in prison for each felony charge and six months in jail for the misdemeanor, which would run consecutively. However, those sentences were suspended. Allred will instead spend one year in jail, with credit for the nearly eight months he has already served, as well as 60 months of probation.

The prison term would be reinstated if Allred breaks the terms of his probation. Some of the terms include substance abuse treatment, 500 hours of community service, no law violations, an ignition interlock on any vehicle he drives, no alcohol and no associating with people using alcohol.

This was not the first case brought to the courts in regard to Allred. In 2019, he served one year of probation after pleading guilty to making an attempted threat of terrorism. According to prosecutors, he threatened via social media to shoot people at the local swimming pool.

Iturrio, age 35, leaves behind a husband and three children. It was stated that her greatest pride and joy was her family.