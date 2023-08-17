Catfish on the Green a Roaring Success

By Robin Hunt

Approximately 130 fishers lined up along the Green River on last weekend to fish for the biggest catfish they could catch. The annual Catfish on the Green event is sponsored by the Emery County Travel Bureau.

The travel bureau also worked closely with local citizens to select a family that could use a little sunshine and raised enough money from the tournament to fund a memory making getaway for the selected family. The bureau also wanted to thank Green River City for its support of the event.

The top seven in each category (youth, team and individual) won cash prizes. The top three in each category were as follows:

Youth Category

1st – Jolene Keisel (21 1/2”)

2nd – Jareth Rodriguez (20 3/4”)

3rd – Alexander Rodriguez (20 1/2”)

Team Category:

1st – Joshua Dunham and Joshua Opp (50” combined)

2nd – Brad and Lance Walker (43.87” combined)

3rd – Tia Barton and Brandon Carter (43.25” combined)

Individual Category:

1st – Gabrin Ekker (30”)

2nd – Travis Huff (28 1/2”)

3rd – Davy Holden (26”)

Smallest Fish:

Jeff Van Ausdal (5 1/8”)