Prehistoric Museum Announces Free Admission for Local Students

Press Release

Starting this coming semester, Fall 2023, the Prehistoric Museum is pleased to announce free admission to all middle school and high school students in Carbon and Emery counties.

As a hub of culture, science, and education, the museum aims to increase access and reduce financial barriers for the youth in our community. A visit to the Prehistoric Museum is a great opportunity to explore the natural environment and history of eastern Utah by directly studying the artifacts and fossil specimens in the museum’s collections.

All middle school and high school students from Carbon and Emery counties can gain free admission to the museum simply by showing their student identification at the front desk.

This new initiative expands on the free admission the museum currently grants to Utah State University students, faculty and staff. You can also gain free admittance through the Museums4All program if your household qualifies for assistance or by becoming a museum member with rates starting at $25.