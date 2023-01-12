CCEA Teacher Scholarship Christmas Social

Carbon School District Press Release

The Carbon County Education Association (CCEA) hosted its annual Christmas social on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the newly-renovated Helper Middle School. The association held a raffle drawing for prizes assembled by CCEA members from the district’s various schools, and this year included Christmas decor and gift baskets.

Every educator in the district is invited to attend the event and can purchase raffle tickets for the prizes. The proceeds of the raffle benefit scholarships for seniors at Carbon High School who plan on majoring in education.

The event featured entertainment by the high school’s jazz band. The food was provided by one of Carbon School District’s administrative assistants, Toni Thayn, and her husband.