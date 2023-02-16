CCSD Students Compete in Science Fair

The Carbon School District Science Fair was hosted on Jan. 24 and 25, giving students from the area the opportunity to showcase their knowledge with various projects and presentations.

Awards were given in junior and senior divisions and featured categories for each subject, as well as categories such as most creative, most resourceful student, most innovative project, superintendent’s award and more.

All senior division submissions came from Carbon High School (CHS). The junior division featured awards for students from Castle Heights Elementary (CHE) and Helper Middle School (HMS).

Beginning with Behavioral and Social Science, Tucker Hanson and Colton Steele of CHE earned first and second place, respectively, while third place went to Ashlyn Coho and Brookleigh Unsworth of HMS.

Evie Bates-Wood and Kheyanuah Kofford earned first place in Chemistry, while Reign Richardson earned second. All three students were from CHE.

In Earth & Environment, Cecily Riley and Natalie Cartwright of HMS were given first and second place. Third place went to Addisynee Fox of CHE, and an honorable mention was given to her fellow classmates, Maeve Bradford, Genevieve Halk and Demi Smith.

HMS’ Corbin Pero earned first place in Engineering while CHE’s Jack Madrid and Flynn Nielsen earned first place in Physics and Astronomy. Awards continued in the junior division with Medicine and Health, with Aiyana Lee and Drew Arthur of CHE earning first and second place.

In Plant Science, CHE’s Emma Bailey and Sinai Rich earned first place, with Yo’sea Romo and Sabrina Sharp of HMS receiving second place. The Most Creative Project award went to Emma Bailey and Sinai Rich (CHE) while the Most Informative Project was awarded to CHE’s Reign Richardson. The Project with the Most Skill nod was given to HMS’s Corbin Pero and the Most Thorough Project was awarded to Tucker Hanson of CHE.

Evie Bates-Wood and Kheyanuah Kofford of CHE earned the award for the Project with Most Independent Research, followed by Cecily Riley of HMS with the Most Original Project. The Best Self-Explanatory Project was given to Tucker Hanson (CHE) and Most Attractive Project went to Jack Madrid and Flynn Nielsen (CHE).

Following that, Colton Steele of CHE was given Most Unique Project and Maeve Bradford, Genevieve Halk and Demi Smith of CHE were awarded the Best Approach to Solving a Problem.

Yo’sea Romo and Sabrina Sharp (HMS) were given the Most Clearly Explained Project award while Aiyana Lee of CHE earned the Most Dramatic Use of Information. Her classmate, Addisynne Fox, earned Most Resourceful Student.

Natalie Cartwright’s (HMS) project was deemed the Most Innovative and Cecily Riley (HMS) received the Project Making the Best use of the Scientific Method nod.

Ashlyn Coho and Brookleigh Unsworth of HMS earned the Project Making the Best Use of Photography award and Drew Arthur of CHE was given the Best Aligned Science Fair Project award. The Superintendent’s Award and the Kiwanis Young Scientist Award both went to Cecily Riley, while Corbin Pero earned the Kiwanis Mad Scientist Trophy.

Rounding out the junior division was the Castleview Hospital Medicine/Heath Awards, given to Aiyana Lee and Drew Arthur. The Top 10 Outstanding Projects named were Tucker Hanson (CHE), Evie Bates-Wood and Kheyanuah Kofford (CHE), Cecily Riley, Corbin Pero, Aiyana Lee (CHE), Jack Madrin and Flynn Nielsen (CHE), Emma Bailey and Sinai Rich (CHE), Natalie Cartwright (HMS), Addisynne Fox (CHE), and Drew Arthur (CHE).

Looking toward the senior division, awarding began with the Animal Science sector, which saw Mia Crompton in first place. Jexton Woodhouse and Jorja Feichko earned first in Biochemistry and Cellular and Molecular Biology, respectively.

Cole Yoklavich was given first place in Environmental Management and Hailey Heugly earned first in Microbiology. In Behavioral and Social Science, Evelyn Halk and Breanna Merryweather earned first place, while Luke Brady came in second with Gavin Miller and Annika Monson in third.

Drake Chappell earned first place in Chemistry, followed by Hadly Bower and Jennacie Jeffrey in second and Samantha Riddle and Jersey Wayman in third. Hunter Pero, Coleman Hinckley and Mckinlie Sharp earned first, second and third place, respectively, in Engineering: Electrical and Mechanic. Meanwhile, Makailey Porter earned first place in Environmental Science, followed by Alyssa Chamberlain and Kortnie Jennings in second.

In math, Josiah Trostle and Ezekial Galarza earned first and second place. Ellie Hanson earned first place in Medicine and Health, followed by Hannah Lundington in second and Taylorann Dalpiaz in third. Savanna Rasmussen and Jared Saccomanno were given an honorable mention.

Tyler Morris, Evan Lancaster and Kacie Brady, and Carter Heugly were given first, second and third place, respectively, in Physics and Astronomy. In Plant Science, first place went to Miriam Gwynn, second to Kashley Rhodes, and third to Ella Teuscher and Allison Wright.

Hyrum Nelson earned the Most Creative Project while Garrett Black was given the award for Most Informative Project. Ezekial Galarza was awarded for the Project with Most Skill, followed by Josiah Trostle with the Most Thorough Project. Jexton Woodhouse earned the award for Project with Most Independent Research and Most Original Project was given to Samantha Riddle and Jersey Wayman. Ellie Hanson earned Best Self-Explanatory Project while Taylorann Dalpiaz was recognized for Most Attractive Project.

The Most Unique Project award was given to Hannah Ludington while Coleman Hinckley earned the award for Best Approach to Solving a Problem. Audrey Hatch earned the Most Clearly Explained Project award, followed by Drake Chappell with the Most Dramatic Use of Information.

McKinlie Sharp was given the Most Resourceful Student award, Luke Brady earned the Most Innovative Project nod, and Gavin Miller and Annika Monson earned the Project Making the Best Use of the Scientific Method award. Mia Crompton was given the Project Making the Best Use of Photography award and the duo of Savanna Rasmussen and Jared Saccomanno earned the Best Aligned Science Fair Project award.

Cole Yoklavich was presented the Superintendent’s Award and the Kiwanis Young Scientist Award went to Coleman Hinckley. The Castleview Hospital Medicine/Health awards were earned by Hannah Ludington, Savanna Rasmussen and Jared Saccomanno, and Allie Smith.

Finally, the Top 10 Outstanding Projects were Hunter Pero, Coleman Hinckley, Cole Yoklavich, Hannah Ludington, Miriam Gwynn, Tyler Morris, Evan Lancaster, Ellie Hanson, Josiah Trostle and Evelyn Halk and Breanna Merryweather. USU Eastern Scholarships were awarded to Miriam Gwynn, Hunter Pero and Hannah Ludington.