Celebrate Youth Week with the Elks Lodge

To celebrate Youth Week, which is held from May 1 to May 7, the BPOE Price Elks Lodge #1550 will be hosting three separate events.

The first will take place on Sunday, May 5 and will be Family Day. This will be hosted from noon to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Price’s Main Street and will feature the film The Book of Life. Popcorn, drinks and a nacho table will be available.

On Monday, May 6, a color bubble party will take place at Washington park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This party will be for children aged zero to nine and their parents. Uncrustables, juice and suckers will be served.

Finally, on Tuesday, May 7, a tie-dye water balloon party is slated to take place. Once again happening at Washington Park, the party will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and those interested are urged to wear white.

Squirt guns are allowed at the tie-dye party and those that participate will be served pizza, juice and suckers. This event is for children aged 10 and older, and their parents.

“This is all free,” the Elks shared. “Everyone is welcome! Come have some fun as we celebrate our youth.”