Utah Fire Info Available for Information, Education and Resources

According to the Utah Fire Info 2024 Season Summary, there have been 73 total fires throughout the state, burning 284 total acres.

Of these, 67 fires were human-caused and 241 total acres were burned from them. There has been one natural fire reported and there were no damaged acres in that case. There were five fires in which the causes were unknown, claiming 43 acres.

“The mission of Utah Fire Info is to provide you with up-to-date and accurate information about wildfires,” the website shared.

As the weather warms up, more and more people will choose to recreate outdoors. The rise in temperatures mixed with campfires, off-roading and more up the risk of fires, though there are ways to prevent a disaster.

Check weather and drought conditions beforehand, as both can affect the flammability of vegetation. Campfires should be built in an open area and away from flammables. Staying with a campfire and extinguishing it completely is also highly important.

Douse a campfire with at least one bucket of water, stir it, add another bucket of water and stir again. A campfire should be cold to the touch before it is left behind.

Vehicles should be kept off of dry grass and maintained regularly to prevent sparks shooting from the exhaust. Conditions and regulations should also always be checked before any use of fireworks.

More fire safety resources and information can be found here.