CERCUT Welcomes Easter Egg Hunters *Photo Gallery*

Carbon Events and Recreation Complex (CERCUT) played host for the traditional Easter egg hunt on Saturday afternoon.

Located at the county soccer fields, the Easter bunny made his way through the area earlier dropping colorful eggs through the fields, leaving two golden eggs in each section. The fields were broken down into four age categories. There was a field for zero to three year olds, four to six year olds, seven to nine year olds and 10-12 years old.

Children lined the barrier of each field with their baskets ready. Shortly after noon, Carbon County personnel let the children loose and the race began to secure as many eggs as possible.

Eggs were cracked instantly to find what prize was inside. For the eight who secured the golden egg, a special prize was handed out at the concessions building.