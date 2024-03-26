Carbon Soccer Falls in First Loss

The Carbon Dino soccer team hosted the undefeated 6-0 Manti Templars on Friday in a region matchup.

The Templars came out in the first half, scoring one goal in the battle of undefeated teams, giving them the lead going into halftime. The tough Manti club were set on keeping the record alive, as they put up three goals to eventually close out the game. Carbon now sits at 4-1, coming up on the middle of the season.

Next up for the Dinos, they will be hosting the first meeting with the Emery Spartans on Wednesday. Then, on Friday they travel to Canyon View for a meeting with the Falcons.