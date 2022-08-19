Chamber Recognizes Castle Country RV

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized Castle Country RV as a business spotlight on Thursday afternoon. The business was honored at the chamber’s monthly luncheon.

Dakota Powell, Castle Country RV Sales Manager, took time to speak on the business. Castle Country RV opened in Helper in 2012. The dealership was purchased a couple years ago by the Haugen RV Group, which owns eight dealerships nationwide.

Castle Country RV offers sales, financing, parts and service for a wide variety of RV needs. As part of the Haugen RV Group, the local dealership has access to a large inventory with competitive pricing.

“We pride ourselves on having the best pricing on the West Coast,” Powell said.

Castle Country RV is located at 4732 North Highway 6 in Helper. The dealership is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to browse RV inventory, visit Castle Country RV’s website.