County Recognizes Donna Archuleta

Donna Archuleta was honored as the Carbon County Employee of the Month at the commission meeting on Wednesday evening. Archuleta received high praise from her coworkers and superiors, leading to the recognition.

Archuleta began working for the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in November of 2018. Before that, she gained 10 years of experience as a patrol officer at the Helper City Police Department.

Archuleta began her work with Carbon County as a corrections deputy in the county jail. Now, she is the school resource officer, meaning she is stationed at Carbon High School.

Sgt. Dave Brewer spoke on behalf of Cletis Steele at the meeting, praising Archuleta for her commitment to serve the community and exceed expectations.

“Donna has always went above and beyond while working for the county,” Steele shared in a letter. “Donna never turns down an assignment, whether she wants it or not, and she is always volunteering for extra duties, such as Pleasant Valley Days, rodeos and the Demolition Derby.”

Steele continued, stating that Archuleta is always laughing and smiling. He also praised her efforts at Carbon High, emphasizing how well she connects with the students.

“In 2020, Donna started her new assignment for the sheriff’s office as the Carbon High School school resource officer,” Steele explained. “Donna has taken this challenge and done great things.”

Steele likened the high school to a small city during school hours. He said that the call volume skyrockets during school, but Archuleta never complains.

“Donna has been a vital part of active school training that is held on a regular basis and she takes her job very personal,” Steele said.

Sgt. Brewer, Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood and the commissioners continued to praise Archuleta, thanking her for her service to the community. To conclude, she was given a plaque to memorialize the employee of the month honor.